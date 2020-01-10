Soleimani became a general of security and peace, says cleric

TEHRAN — Martyr Qassem Soleimani became a general of building security and peace, said an interim Friday Prayer leader of Tehran.

“Hajj Qassem Soleimani rid the region from Daesh (ISIS) and boosted the security in the region and expanded the culture of resistance at the regional level,” Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari told worshippers.

His efforts guaranteed “Iran’s security and boosted world security and turned him into a general of building security and peace,” Haj Ali Akbari said.

He said that Iran’s security is an outcome of active resistance. “The security which comes from compromise and dialogue will not last, but the security which comes from active resistance is permanent.”

The United States assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top anti-terror commander, and his comrades-in-arms in an airstrike in Baghdad on Friday morning.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the anti-terrorist Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Soleimani is recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the battle against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). He commanded forces who resisted ISIS which was advancing toward the Iraqi Kurdistan and came close to Baghdad.

Officials in Tehran and independent generals in the world have said the Soleimani assassination amounts to an act of war against Iran.

On Wednesday morning, Iran carried out the Shahid (Martyr) Soleimani Operation against an American airbase in Iraq with more than ten missiles.

Iran had vowed to take "tough revenge” for Soleimani’s blood.

In a statement, the IRGC warned the United States that any more aggression or movement will receive a more “painful and crushing” response.

In his remarks, Haj Ali Akbari said Iran’s promised “tough revenge” for the assassination of General Soleimani has just started.

He described the IRGC missile strikes as a “legitimate slap” in the face of the United States.

Those in the Axis of Resistance have promised to take revenge against the U.S. as well, he said, adding that all operations should be aimed at pushing the “criminal America” out of the region.

“From now on, U.S. interests across the world will be posed to extensive threats. This dominating regime has numerous military bases; from now on, having too many bases, especially in this region, will not act as an advantage for them,” the cleric said.

He also praised the Iranian and Iraqi nations for holding a historic funeral procession for General Soleimani last week, noting that the ceremonies were a referendum on the Resistance Movement.

MH/PA