Soleimani assassination put an end to pro-compromise mindset, says top MP

TEHRAN — Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was the end of the pro-compromise mindset.

“Those who are after dialogue and friendship with America should know that the assassination of General Soleimani is the end of the compromise line,” Mojtaba Zonnour told the Mehr news agency in an interview published on Saturday.

“They should know that this strategy should be shut down and be turned into confrontation with America,” Zonnour said.

He said Iran’s parliament as well as the national security and foreign policy committee will not allow any officials to pursue the “compromise line” and will definitely stand up to those who want to pay maximum attention to the West and the U.S.

“These people have shut their eyes to realities … They should know that the more they talk and act from the position of weakness, the more the enemies will become greedy to harm Iran,” he added.

Zonnour further said that Soleimani’s blood rooted out all the evil conspiracies of the U.S. and the Zionist regime in the region and formed unbreakable link between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

The United States assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top anti-terror commander, and his comrades-in-arms in an airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the anti-terrorist Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Soleimani is recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the battle against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). He commanded forces who resisted ISIS which was advancing toward the Iraqi Kurdistan and came close to Baghdad.

Officials in Tehran and independent generals in the world have said the Soleimani assassination amounts to an act of war against Iran.

On Wednesday morning, Iran carried out the Shahid (Martyr) Soleimani Operation against an American airbase in Iraq with more than ten missiles.

Iran had vowed to take "tough revenge” for Soleimani’s blood.

In a statement, the IRGC warned the United States that any more aggression or movement will receive a more “painful and crushing” response.

