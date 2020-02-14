Tehraners mark 40th day since General Soleimani martyred 

TEHRAN – In accordance with sharia law, people from all walks of life, along with a large number of military commanders, gathered on Thursday in Tehran’s Mosalla to mark the 40th day since General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, was assassinated in a U.S. air attack in Baghdad’s airport on January 3.

Similar ceremonies were held in other cities across the country. For example, in the city of Malekshahi, Ilam province, a large number of nomads from provinces of Ilam, Lorestan, and Khuzestan held a memorial ceremony locally called “chamar” (wailing) for the fallen general.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), new IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani and a number of senior IRGC and Army commanders attended the commemoration ceremony in Tehran.

The ceremony was addressed by General Salami whose speech was mainly concentrated on the characteristics of Soleimani and his activities.



General Soleimani, commonly referred to as Haj Qassem by the military officers, is recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the battle against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). He commanded forces who resisted ISIL which was advancing rapidly toward the Iraqi Kurdistan and came close to Baghdad.

Shortly after Soleimani’s assassination, officials in Tehran and independent generals in the world said the Soleimani assassination amounts to an act of war against Iran.

In the U.S. air raid in Baghdad, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the anti-terrorist Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was also martyred.

‘General Soleimani had prisoned Zionist regime of Israel’

“When Haj Qassem attended the war on the Zionists, the Palestinians were using stones in their battle against the Zionist, but, Haj Qassem tried so hard that today the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and northern Palestine are the source of launching endless rockets against the Zionists,” Salami told the mourners in Tehran.

“Qassem Soleimani was present at the scene of the Lebanese people’s battle against the Israelis,” Salami added.

General Salami further said that General Soleimani and his forces were always ready to assist and save oppressed people anywhere and anytime.

‘Iran’s final harsh response will expel U.S. soldiers from the region’



On January 8, Iran launched retaliatory attack by firing dozens of missiles at a major U.S. military base in western Iraq. The response came five days after Iran had vowed "tough revenge” for Soleimani’s blood.



General Salami said that the enemy received a harsh response but the final one is still waiting.

“Our final slap on the face of the enemy will continue until the Islamic Ummah expel the last U.S. soldier from the Islamic territories and push the Zionist regime of Israel into declining path,” Salami added.

General Soleimani’s Letter of Wishes was also read publicly in the ceremony by General Qa'ani.

In a part of his Letter of Wishes, General Soleimani has called on the country’s politicians, including reformists and principlists to keep more united.

