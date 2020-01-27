No American, Israeli general will be safe if they kill ours: IRGC chief

TEHRAN — Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned the U.S. and Israel that none of their military commanders will be safe should they take action against Iranian generals.

“The Americans and the Zionists beware that if they threaten our commanders with assassination and if they implement their threat, life of none of their commanders will be safe,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Monday, according to Mehr.

Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told the Arabic-language daily Asharq al-Awsat on Thursday that Esmail Ghaani, who is successor of Lieutenant General Soleimani, could be assassinated.

“Our enemies received the painful consequences of assassinating Martyr General Haj Qassem Soleimani, and they realized that if they do such acts, they will be faced with crushing and continuous blows,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes that martyred Lieutenant General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on January 17 that Iran’s revenge “was a blow to America.”

“Of course, it was an effective military blow, but more importantly and higher than military blow, this was a blow to America’s grandeur as a superpower,” Ayatollah Khamenei said while addressing worshippers during the Tehran Friday Prayers on January 17.

In his Monday remarks, Salami said the enemies of Iran have not stood idle but resort to every method to harm the Islamic Revolution

“In spite of all plots and ploys, the enemies of the Iranian nation have recognized today that military threats against us are futile and would not work for them,” said the commander.

He also said Soleimani’s assassination laid bare the “satanic face” of the U.S. and increased the Iranian nation’s hatred of the U.S.

Last week, General Salami said “Martyr Soleimani” is more alive and more dangerous for the enemy than “Qassem Soleimani”.

“Hajj Qassem had displaced and bewildered the enemy and was a man of changing the power balance at the peak of inequality,” he said.

“General Martyr Soleimani had taken his own revenge on the enemy in several occasions long before his martyrdom,” Salami added.

MH/PA