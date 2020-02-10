Rouhani: Iranian revolution has always relied on people for stabilization, sustainability

TEHRAN- Iranian president described the Iranian revolution as a very popular one and said that the Islamic revolution of Iran has always relied on the people for its stabilization and sustainability.

Hassan Rouhani, at a meeting with foreign ambassadors and heads of international organizations in Tehran on Monday evening, said that these days are very important memories for us. Forty-one years ago, the great people of Iran, tired of centuries of dictatorship in the country and the corruption of the rulers, were frustrated by the future of a just human society and tired of foreign interference in the affairs of the country. In this case, they responded affirmatively to the voice of a trusted leader calling for the movement and revolution and the overthrow of a rotten and corrupt regime and the establishment of a popular government, and made victor the great and glorious revolution of Iran, despite the wishes of all the great powers of that day.

The President went on to say that wherever there was a conspiracy against our system, it was the people who came to the scene and stood against that conspiracy. The people left behind very harsh conditions of the imposed 8- year with presence and unity and sacrifice without any power in the world to help these people, and then at all stages, it was people's standing and unity that brought about the pride of this country and its people.



He said that today, we are facing the outrageous sanctions, a terrorist act on the part of the US against the whole Iranian nation. No one doubts that the United States is putting maximum pressure on every individual of the Iranian nation. That is, even one person has not been exempted from this sanction. A patient, a foodstuff needed by people, a plane spare part has not been exempted. It is quite clear that it is 100% inhumane sanctions against the whole nation.

Emphasizing that these sanctions are unprecedented in history, Rouhani underlined the US official hoped the pressure would bring the knees first the Iranian officials and would bring people to their knees if the officials would stand. In both, they made a mistake, neither our people bowed to the pressure, nor the authorities.

The Americans thought that with this maximum pressure on all imports and exports, on people's lives, they would have to give up or come out to the streets and show the US green light, he said.

Rouhani stated that those who are familiar with the region and who are familiar with Iran's history, civilization, and culture know that a great nation will not succumb to unjust words, bullying, and coercion.

Addressing the officials and ambassadors, Rouhani said that the United States has been increasing its pressure on our people and our country over the past 20 months. 8 months ago, all of our economic indicators show that we came out of these sanctions proudly. All figures show that Americans have made a hundred percent wrong over the 8 six months.

President Rouhani said, as a well-informed person of the activities of the Quds Force and Soleimani in the region I say that If Qasem Soleimani wanted to kill American generals he could do it very easily in Iraq or Afghanistan, but he never did so"

Hassan Rouhani, at a meeting with foreign ambassadors and heads of international organizations in Tehran on Monday evening, said Soleimani was seeking stability and peace in the region.

"America is a law-breaker. The assassination of a military commander on the territory of a neighboring country that has been its official guest is a great crime and it violates all international regulations," Rouhani underscored.

"Another American crime is a plan put forward by the President of the United States on Palestine so-called the Deal of the Century. According to international law, the Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian nation. The refugees must return to their homeland. This act is against international law, as the US did against the Syrian people and gives the Golan Heights to Israel which belongs to Syria" Iran's president highlighted.

"The US has occupied Syrian oil wells and is present in Iraq as a major international bandit and thief are against the international laws," Hassan Rouhani noted

"These crimes are a major scandal for the White House, the people, and the US government. While we helped everyone, Qatar, Iraq, Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan. We have always been for peace and what we say is for the benefit of the people of the region and America and what the White House is doing against the nations of the region and against America itself" he concluded.