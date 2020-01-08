Rouhani to U.S.: ‘Your foot will be cut from the region’

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani told the U.S. on Wednesday that “you cut the hand of Soleimani but we will cut your foot from the region”.

The U.S. military assassinated Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander, in Baghdad on January 3. According to reports, Soleimani’s body were cut into five pieces.

The remarks by the president also came hours after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps fired dozens of ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of General Soleimani. The Pentagon confirmed the missile strikes.

The missiles were fired at the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province and a base in Erbil early Wednesday morning.

Reportedly, about 80 U.S. troops have been killed in the missile strikes on the Ain al-Assad base.

Top Iranian political and military figures had vowed harsh revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani.

‘U.S. can’t get rid of consequences of assassinating Soleimani’

Rouhani went on to say that the U.S. can’t get rid of the impacts of killing General Soleimani. He said the assassination was an act of terrorism and in violation of international law.

“The U.S. assassinated criminally a great Iranian commander who was the guest of the Iraqi government. The move was in violation of international law,” Rouhani told a cabinet session.

MJ/PA