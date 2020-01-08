Today missile attacks just 'preliminary measures': Kosari

TEHRAN- A senior IRGC commander, Brigadier General Esmaeil Kosari told Mehr News agency attacks carried out against US forces today are just our “preliminary measures”, advising US officials to stop their 'gambler president'.

He advised American officials to stop President Trump’s crimes and unlawful acts.

Kosari warned the Americans if they don’t stop their gambler president, their forces in the region will be harmed.

He added any measure by Americans will face an appropriate response.

He further noted that the US must pull out its forces from the region as Lt.General Qasem Soleimani wanted