Rouhani to address nation on TV

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to appear on TV within the next few hours to address the nation about Iran missile attacks targeting U.S. forces in Iraq.

Rouhani is expected to elaborate on the most important issues in particular about Iran hitting U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

At least 80 “American terrorists” were killed in attacks involving 15 ballistic missiles, IRIB quoted an informed source at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as saying on Wednesday.

Iranian officials have said that Tehran does not want a war and its strikes “concluded” its response to Friday’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top general whose burial in Iran after days of mourning was completed around the same time as Iran’s missile launches.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was underway and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.