Iranian cultural official meets Indian researchers 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi held a meeting with a group of Indian researchers at the Indian Council of Philosophical Research in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Javadi heads an Iranian cultural delegation visiting the 28th New Delhi World Book Fair, which will run until January 12, the Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) announced on Wednesday.

Javadi gave a brief explanation about the differences between the morals in Western and Eastern societies. He also talked about the differences between the religion of Islam and those in India and stressed on cultural dialogue between Iran and India.

He said that the two countries enjoy cultural affinities and that is why Iran is seeking to expand relations with India.

The Iranian House of Writers director Niknam Hosseinipur, and Iran’s cultural attaché in New Delhi Mohammad-Ali Rabbani were also participating in the meeting.

Photo: Iran’s Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi and a number of Indian researchers at the Indian Council of Philosophical Research in New Delhi on January 7, 2020. (ICFI)

