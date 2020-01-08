Tehran gallery to host retrospective of calligraphic painter Mohammad Ehsai 

TEHRAN – A retrospective renowned Iranian calligraphic painter Mohammad Ehsai will open at Tehran’s Boom Gallery on Friday.

A collection of artworks created over the past 40 years have been selected from the gallery’s treasure trove and the personal collection of the artist to be showcased at the exhibition, the gallery announced on Wednesday.

Born in 1939 in Qazvin, Ehsai is believed to be one of the pioneers of calligraphic painting in Iran. His artworks are world-famous and usually sell good at international auctions.

The exhibit will be running until March 6 at the gallery located at 11 Armaghan Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near Niayesh Highway.

Photo: A poster for a retrospective of calligraphic painter Mohammad Ehsai at Tehran’s Boom Gallery.

RM/MMS/YAW

