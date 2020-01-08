Tehran hosting intl. tire, rubber supply chain expo

TEHRAN – Iran’s third International Exhibition of Tire and Rubber Industry Supply Chain kicked off at the Olympic Hotel in Tehran on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The exhibition’s opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the industry and representatives of 64 companies from China, South Korea, Italy, Turkey, and Canada.

Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, the director-general of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s Industry Department, was among the officials who visited the exhibition to get acquainted with a number of manufacturers present in the event.

The three-day exhibition is hosting companies active in a variety of areas including tire and tube importers, rubber parts manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, machine importers, raw material manufacturers, raw material importers, research and engineering centers, companies active in rubber recycling, tire veneer manufacturers, startups, science companies, and laboratories.

