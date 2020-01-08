Iranian doc “Aqil” dedicated to Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – Iranian director Behzad Sheikh has dedicated his latest documentary “Aqil” to Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

The documentary had its premiere during the 10th Ammar Popular Film Festival in Tehran on Tuesday.

It tells the story of a young Iranian man name Aqil whose father asked in his will for one of his rings to be donated to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Aqil decides to take the ring to Karbala during the Arbaeen march, in which Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

“If we had not had great men such as martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi, Iranians would never see great Shia gatherings such as the Arbaeen march, and consequently, the documentary would never have been made,” the film crew said in a statement before the screening of “Aqil”.

Amir-Hassan Khajavi is the producer of the documentary, which was filmed in Iran and Iraq.

The 10th Ammar Popular Film Festival will come to an end tonight.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Behzad Sheikh’s documentary “Aqil”

