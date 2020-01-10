Films from Ammar festival to go on screen in Gaza Strip

TEHRAN – A selection of movies on Palestine and Yemen screened during the 10th Ammar Popular Film Festival in Tehran last week will be presented during a three-day program, which will open today at the Commodore Hotel in the Gaza Strip.

The organizers plan to commemorate Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad last week, during the opening ceremony.

Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas, and Khaled al-Batsh, a daughter of the jailed Nigerian Shia leader Ibrahim Zakzaky, are scheduled to deliver speeches during the ceremony.

“No Fly Zone” directed by Amir Dasargar will also go on screen during the opening ceremony.

Established by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures, the Ammar Popular Film Festival has been named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of Prophet Muhammad (S).

The 10th edition of the Ammar festival was held in Tehran from January 1 to 10.

Photo: A scene from “No Fly Zone” by Amir Dasargar.

