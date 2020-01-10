Mark Sullivan’s “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – American author Mark T. Sullivan’s novel “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Ofoqe Bipayan is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Nima Beigi.

Based on the true story of a forgotten hero, “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” is the triumphant, epic tale of one young man’s incredible courage and resilience during one of history’s darkest hours.

Pino Lella wants nothing to do with the war or the Nazis. He is a normal Italian teenager—obsessed with music and food, but his days of innocence are numbered. When his family home in Milan is destroyed by Allied bombs, Pino joins an underground railroad helping Jews escape over the Alps, and falls for Anna, a beautiful widow six years his senior.

In an attempt to protect him, Pino’s parents force him to enlist as a German soldier—a move they think will keep him out of combat. But after Pino is injured, he is recruited at the tender age of eighteen to become the personal driver for Adolf Hitler’s left hand in Italy, General Hans Leyers, one of the Third Reich’s most mysterious and powerful commanders.

Now, with the opportunity to spy for the Allies inside the German High Command, Pino endures the horrors of the war and the Nazi occupation by fighting in secret, his courage bolstered by his love for Anna and for the life he dreams they will one day share.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American author Mark T. Sullivan’s “Beneath a Scarlet Sky”.

RM/YAW

