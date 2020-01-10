Paternal house of martyr Soleimani to be turned into museum

TEHRAN – Paternal house of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. terrorist attack on January 3, will be turned into a museum.

The paternal house of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman province was recognized as a place of historical and cultural values on January 5 by the national council for registration of immovable cultural monuments, deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian said on Wednesday, ISNA reported.

The house has been suggested to showcase personal belongings of martyr Soleimani, his documents especially related to the sacred defense (1980-88 Iran-Iraq War) and his operations in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, the report said.

Soleimani was born on March 11, 1957 and grew up in a farmer’s family. In 1979, he joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). During the sacred defense, he bravely participated in many operations. He was later involved in extraterritorial operations, providing military assistance to the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

From 1998 until his martyrdom, he was commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

In 2012, Soleimani helped the Syrian government in the war against terrorist groups, particularly in its operations against the ISIL (Daesh) and al-Qaeda.

In November 2017, Soleimani issued a statement declaring the end of ISIL, as the Iraqi and Syrian armies, backed by popular forces and Iranian military advisors, managed to flush ISIL militants out of their last strongholds in both countries.

