Iranian students win bronze medals at KIDE 2019

TEHRAN – A team of Iranian students won seven bronze medals at the Kaohsiung International Invention and Design EXPO (KIDE) 2019, which was held in Taiwan, December 6 – 8, 2019, IRNA news agency reported.

The Iranian students won seven bronze medals in the field of medicine and medical engineering.

The event was organized by World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA) and Taiwan Invention Products Promotion Association (TIPPA).

An exhibition of top high-tech developers and the university competitions also took place on December 15-29, 2019.

Technology and information using wireless sensor networks in medicine is a hardware and software project that can change the medical world in Iran and end all the problems of hospitals including bureaucracy, Amir Abbas Mohammadi-Koushki, head of the Iranian delegation said.

“We have so far piloted this project in a hospital in Iran and hope that the Ministry of Health will support it so that such problems of hospitals and medical centers can be resolved,” he concluded.

This international event was the first exhibition which combined “Invention”, “Design” and “International Conference”, with participants from more than 26 countries with more than 500 entries in attendance.

