MIDEX 2020 to showcase Iran’s architecture, interior design industry

TEHRAN - The 10th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Architecture, Interior Design, and Modern House (Midex 2020) will be hosting 220 foreign and Iranian companies during January 14-17 at the Tehran Permanente International Fairground.

According to the organizers, the exhibition will bring together 212 domestic companies and eight foreign exhibitors from Germany, South Korea, Italy, Belgium, France, and China for presenting their latest achievements, products, and services, Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company reported.

As reported, in addition to private companies, some government organizations and agencies will also present their capabilities in various areas of architectural and interior design and decoration, as well as their latest achievements and productions in the fields of nanotechnology and biotechnology, in this year’s exhibition.

The exhibition is going to feature a variety of products and services like prefabricated houses, lighting equipment, outdoor furniture and equipment, interior decoration, curtains, wallpapers, decorative coatings, decorative accessories, sports furniture and entertainment, electronics including remote control systems, as well as building safety systems, material filtration systems and etc.

EF/MA