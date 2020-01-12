“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill mocks Trump’s inciting remarks on Iran

TEHRAN – Mark Hamill, “Star Wars” actor and prominent Trump critic, has mocked President Donald Trump’s remarks in support of some protests organized in Iran following the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian plane.

“Please ignore the fact that I created a travel ban for you and threatened to bomb your cultural sites,” Hamill wrote in Persian on his Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, Trump published two posts, both in English and Persian, on his Twitter expressing his support for Iranian protestors.

Hamill’s post refers to an executive order Trump signed in 2017 to suspend refugee arrivals and ban entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran and Syria.

Hamill’s remarks also mocked Trump’s threat to target Iranian cultural sites in case Iran retaliated for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Photo: Mark Hamill (WireImage/Barry King)

RM/MMS/YAW