Gabriel Calderon leaves Persepolis

Persepolis football club have parted ways with head coach Gabriel Caldron after just six months in charge.

The Iranian club have announced the departure of the Argentine coach.

The announcement came from Persepolis general manager Mohammadhassan Ansarifard as he confirmed the club are due to introduce the new coach in the upcoming days.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ansarifard said: “Mr. Calderon's return has been canceled. The board of directors and general manager of the club sent a letter to Caldron and asked him to submit his response to the club by the end of January 10th, but it didn’t happen. That’s why the return of Mr. Calderon is being ruled out completely. The club wanted to announce Calderon’s departure at the same time as to introduce the new coach but we need some more time to agree on coaching options.”

Gabriel Calderon replaced Branko Ivankovic in the Iranian popular football team. He had many problems with the Persepolis officials during his tenure.

According to Ansarifard, the reigning champions of Iran Professional League (IPL) will introduce their replacement for Gabriele Caldron by Monday. Ansarifard claimed that Calderon has made new financial and non-financial demands that some of them were “weird and unbelievable”.

Last month, Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni parted company with Esteghlal after the Iranian football club failed to transfer his salary over the U.S. sanctions. Now, it seems Calderon has followed in Stramaccioni’s footsteps.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mr. Caldron and what he has done for the club during this season but there are some issues that we want our fans to know and we will announce some of them in next days,” Ansarifard added.

Persepolis, who sit top of the Iran Professional League, are going to win the league for the fourth successive time.

The Reds also are favorites to defend their title in Hazfi Cup.