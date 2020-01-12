Iran claim Karate 1-Series A Santiago 2020

TEHRAN – Team Iran claimed the title of the Karate 1-Series A Santiago 2020 on Sunday.

The Iranian athletes won five gold medals and one bronze in the competition.

Turkey stood second with four gold medals, three silvers and five bronzes.

Italy finished in third place, claiming two gold medals and one silver.

Rozita Alipour defeated Serbian Jovana Prekovic in the Female Kumite -61kg final and claimed the title.

Turkey’s Merve Coban and Xiaoyan Yin from China each took home a bronze medal.

Hamideh Abbasali was Iran’s second female who won a gold medal in this event. She beat her Chinese rival Hanqi Cao in the final of Female Kumite +68kg.

The bronze medals in the category went the way of Turkey’s Meltem Hocaoglu Akyol and Mexican Sachiko Paulina Ramos.

In the Male Kumite -75kg, Bahman Asgari took a gold after beating Brazilian Breno Teixeira in the final.

Turkey’s Erman Eltemur and Yassine Sekouri from Morocco claimed bronze.

Zabihollah Poorshab seized a gold at the Male Kumite -84kg, beating Turkey’s Ugur Aktas.

Kazakhstan’s Igor Chikhmarev and Chilean Tomas Doussang each earned bronze.

And Sajad Ganjzadeh snatched Iran’s fifth gold medal in the competition.

He defeated Germany’s Jonathan Horne at Male Kumite 84+kg.

Saleh Abazari from Iran and Georgian Gogita Arkania won bronze medal.

Nearly 500 athletes from 65 countries participated in the first event of the season.