Iranian philanthropist to build 110 schools for the deprived

TEHRAN – Iranian benefactor physician, Mohammad Reza Esparvarin, will construct 110 schools in deprived areas across the country, IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

These educational spaces will be built in collaboration with the Organization for Development, Renovation and Equipment of School meeting the latest standards and according to up-to-date technology.

By building these schools, more than 7,000 students will have access to safe and secure educational environment.

More than one fifth of the schools in Iran have been constructed by philanthropists, First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri has said.

Mehrollah Rakhshanimehr, director of the Organization for Development, Renovation and Equipping, has said that some 50 percent of the newly constructed schools which are to be inaugurated in the current school year (started September 23, 2019) have also been built by philanthropists.

Rakhshanimehr went on to say that provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, North Khorasan, Alborz, Tehran, Qom, Gilan, Golestan, West Azarbaijan, Kerman, Khuzestan, and Khorasan Razavi are all short of adequate educational spaces.

He noted that one third of schools in Iran were dilapidated and require renovation.

