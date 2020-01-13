Austrian violinist to join Farnad Orchestra at Tehran concert

TEHRAN – Polish-born Austrian violinist Anna Gutowska will accompany Iran’s Farnad Orchestra led by Aria Bastaninejad in a concert at Rudaki Hall in Tehran on January 20, the organizers announced on Monday.

The Ava String Orchestra and Farabi Art Choir are also scheduled to accompany the orchestra during the concert, which will be conducted by Aria Bastaninejad.

Pieces by some 20th-century musicians as well as some film scores will be performed during the concert.

Gutowska, who has received several awards at several international events, is a lecturer at the University of Music and Dramatic Arts in Vienna.

Photo: Polish-born Austrian violinist Anna Gutowska in an undated photo.

