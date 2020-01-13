Avam Symphonic Orchestra to perform pieces by Mahler, Preisner

TEHRAN – Iran’s Avam Symphonic Orchestra is scheduled to perform pieces by Gustav Mahler and Zbigniew Preisner during a concert under the baton of conductor Sina Kheirabadi at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Wednesday.

A repertoire of pieces by Austro-Bohemian Romantic composer Mahler and film scores from Polish composer Zbigniew Preisner will be presented during the concert, “Three Colors: Blue”.

The ensemble will be accompanied by the Nilpar String Orchestra and Kook Children’s Choir.

Photo: A poster for the concert of the Avam Symphonic Orchestra at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

