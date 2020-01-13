National steel festival, exhibition running in Tehran

TEHRAN- The 2nd National Iranian Steel Festival and Exhibition (N.I.S.F) kicked off at Milad Tower in Tehran on Monday and will run until Thursday, IRIB reported.

As reported, a number of deputies from Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade participated in the inauguration ceremony of the event.

Over 130 domestic producers and suppliers are showcasing their products, services and technology in the national exhibition.

Focusing on the knowledge-based companies and startups and those production units expediting the process of indigenizing in the country is a major feature of this year’s exhibition and conference.

Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani says the country has achieved a proper self-reliance in steel industry.

Steel industry is one of the industries in which some good investment has been made and today it has become a production advantage, according to Rahmani.

Iran’s annual steel production is planned to reach 45 million tons by the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022).

The country’s annual crude steel production is planned to rise to 30 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020) from 25 million tons in the past year.

