Niavaran center to review film scores by David Newman 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center will be hosting a session on Thursday to review film scores by American composer David Newman.

Iranian musician and scholar Nasrollah Davudi is scheduled to discuss a number of Newman’s works during the session.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Newman has composed music for nearly 100 feature films including “Critters”, “The Phantom”, “The Brave Little Toaster”, “Malone”, “Ice Age” and “Serenity”.

He received an Academy Award nomination for writing the score for the 1997 film “Anastasia”, which made the Newmans the most nominated Academy Award extended family, with a collective 92 nominations in various music categories.

The center also reviewed works by David’s father Alfred and his uncle Lionel, other prominent musicians from Newman family, in its previous sessions.

Photo: A poster for a review session for David Newman’s film scores at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

