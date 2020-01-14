Loading, unloading in Noshahr Port rise 44% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- Loading and unloading of commodities in Noshahr Port, in northern province of Mazandaran, increased 44 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), director general of Mazandaran Province’s Ports and Maritime Department announced.

Mohammad-Taqi Anzan-Pour also informed that loading and unloading of goods in Fereydounkenar Port, the other major port of the province, has risen 154 percent during the mentioned nine-month time, website of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) published.

Anzan-Pour further said entrance of vessels to these two ports has increased 50 percent in the first nine months of the present year.

MA/MA