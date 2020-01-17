ICOFC aims to boost Danan oil field’s output

TEHRAN - Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) has installed the first drilling rig of Danan oil field’s development project, aiming for the field’s maintenance and enhancing its oil production, Shana reported.

According to Parviz Salehvand, the director of Naft Shahr, Saadat Abad and Danan oilfields’ development projects at ICOFC, the rig will start operation in a few days.

Two other rigs will also be deployed in the field, in west-central province of Ilam, over the next two months, the official said.

He noted that the purpose of these projects is to increase the output of the field by 10,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Drilling of 11 new wells (including appraisal and development wells) has been provisioned in the development project of this field, he said.

“The project also includes geophysical technical services like designing, collecting, conducting three-dimensional seismic studies, constructing a Skid Mounted Desalination plant with a capacity of 10,000 bpd, constructing access roads and wells as well as the construction of a two-kilometer pipeline,” Salehvand added.

Back in July 2019, ICOFC also started the development project of Sa’adat Abad oil field in central Iran.

Danan oil field is located in western Iran. Discovered in 2007, Danan started producing oil in 2014 and its current output stands at 30,000 b/d, which is carried to Dehloran production unit for sweetening and compression.

The field is situated 30 kilometers southeast of Dehloran and 80 kilometers northwest of Andimeshk. The main reservoirs in this field are Asmari and Bangestan (Ilam and Sarvak formations).

