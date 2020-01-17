Iranian photographers honored at Kyrgyzstan Ala Archa exhibit

TEHRAN – Several Iranian photographers were honored with awards at the 1st Ala Archa International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Saeid Qasemi received the FIAP Gold Medal (Best of Show) for his single photo “Traditional Dyeing” in the Open Color Section, while his other single photo “Offspring of Imam” received an honorable mention in the Landscape Section.

The FIAP Gold Medal in the People Section was awarded to Nahid Toqi-Eshqi for her photo “Look”. Ehsan Jazini’s “Anonymous Martyr” and Babak Mehrafshar’s “Village Girls” received the FIAP Ribbon in this category.

Jazini also received an honorable mention for his photo “Stadium Tunnel” in this section.

The FIAP Ribbon in the Open Monochrome Section was presented to Asghar Besharati for “Moto 6”, while the FIAP Ribbon in the Nature section went to Ali-Asghar Alimoradi for his photo “Restless”.

Several Iranian photographers, including Amin Dehqan, Hadi Dehqanpur, Ayad Musavi, Nilufar Nekukar, Afshin Mirzai, Milad Panahi and Mohammad Shafai, also received honorable mentions in various sections of the contest.

Seyyed Mohammad-Vahid Nasseri, Mohammad Shurangiz, Siavash Reisi, Seyyed Mojtaba Sediqi and Mohammad Ebrahimi were also among the honorees.

An exhibition of the winning photos will be held at the Asian Photographers Association in Bishkek on March 17.

Photo: “Traditional Dyeing” by Iranian photographer Saeid Qasemi received the FIAP Gold Medal at the 1st Ala Archa International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

