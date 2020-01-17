Tehran session to discuss Herta Muller’s oeuvre

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian literati will gather at Tehran’s Book Garden today to discuss books by Herta Muller, the Romanian-born German recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Renowned translator Asadollah Amrai, Bokhara monthly magazine managing director Ali Dehbashi and writer Fatemeh Khodakarami are among the scholars expected to attend the meeting.

A short video presenting Muller talking about her books and life during interviews will also be screened at the meeting.

“The Land of Green Plums”, “The Appointment”, “The Passport” and “Hunger and Silk” are among Muller’s books translated into Persian.

Photo: Writer Herta Muller in an undated photo.

