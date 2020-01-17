Defense Minister says U.S. surrenders to Iran’s missile power and strong resolve

TEHRAN – During a speech at Imam Ali Military Academy on Thursday, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said that the U.S. has given in to Iran’s “firm determination and missile power”.

In retaliation to the U.S. assassination of top Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad on January 3, the Iranian military fired dozens of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles at a U.S. airbase in western Iraq on January 8. The retaliatory attack resonated throughout the world, showing that Iran responds strongly to any misadventure by the White House officials.

“Undoubtedly, if the enemy did not receive such response, it would take more aggressive action next time,” the defense chief said.

He noted that Iran’s missile attack on the U.S. base showed Iran’s power and firm determination.

“I hope the enemies will not try to test the Iranian people’s resolve, because what has been done was just a slap and a warning,” Hatami noted.

Hatami says Iran prepared to respond to any new adventurism

Also in a phone conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday, General Hatami said Iran is prepared to give a powerful response to any new military adventurism.

“We are prepared to give a powerful response to any adventurism. We targeted the United States’ military base by our domestic missile capabilities and in self-defense,” Hatami explained.

“After this action, the United States realized that they will face a stronger response if they take a stupid action again,” the defense minister added.

Elsewhere, he said the assassination of General Soleimani is a clear example of U.S. state terrorism.

“Once again, the United States showed its criminal image to the world and proved its terrorist nature,” Hatami noted.

He described the assassination as “brutal” and noted that the Trump administration made a “strategic mistake”.

“We ask all independent countries in the world, especially in the region, to strongly condemn this action of the United States,” the defense minister added.

For his part, Akar expressed condolences over martyrdom of Soleimani.

The Turkish defense minister said, “Tension and instability are not beneficial to the regional countries.”

“We have always sought to maintain security in the region,” he added, calling for expansion of consultation with Iran.

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in leading the resistance movement against terrorist groups, especially Daesh, in both Syria and Iraq.

After his assassination, Iran vowed “harsh revenge”.

Iran pounded the military base from which the U.S. had flown drones to assassinate Soleimani.

CNN, Al Jazeera and other major media outlets have released videos and photos showing the extent of the damage on the airbase hosting the U.S. troops.

A top official from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has said Iran's precision missile strikes at the U.S. military base shattered Washington’s invincibility myth, according to Press TV.

NA/PA