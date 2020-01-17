TPO to hold meeting on introducing Afghanistan’s markets on Tuesday

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) plans to hold a meeting on introduction of Afghanistan’s markets to the Iranian traders and businessmen on Tuesday, TPO website published.

The meeting is to be participated by the members of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

The neighbor Afghanistan is a major export destination of Iranian products, and as Iran is seriously pursuing the objective of boosting non-oil exports to its neighbors, making the exporters acquainted with this country’s markets is an agenda.

Afghanistan Ambassador to Tehran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal has said that his country plans to increase commodity transit through Iranian Chabahar Port.

Making the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Chabahar Free Trade–Industrial Zone Organization Abdolrahim Kordi in last November, Liwal said, “Expansion of all-out relations won’t be possible without stronger economic ties and we are determined for stronger presence of our businessmen and traders in Chabahar Port.”

“Chabahar is an economic and a transit bridge for Afghanistan and we are going to expand our economic relations through increasing exports and imports through Chabahar,” he said.

According to the official, following the country’s plans for boosting trade in Chabahar, setting up an Afghan bank branch in the port is one of the plans that Afghanistan is pursuing along with other programs to resolve issues like residency and certification problems.

Afghanistan officially started exporting goods to India through Chabahar port in a ceremony held in early February, 2019.

The event was attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, along with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Mohammadreza Bahrami and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar.

