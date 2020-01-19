Kish Island to host photo exhibit on Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – Iran’s Young Photographers Club plans to hold a photo exhibition in memory of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on Kish Island during February.

Entitled “Farewell to Commander”, the exhibit aims to highlight national solidarity and put a spotlight on the lofty status of the commander, director of the exhibit Reza Ardalan said in a press conference held in Tehran on Saturday.

Quds Force chief Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Only professional photographers are allowed to participate in the exhibition and no photos taken with cellphones are accepted.

The exhibit will be organized in three categories. One of the categories is dedicated to photos representing the bravery of Martyr Soleimani.

Another section focuses on photos depicting people’s presence at Soleimani’s funeral. The other category is dedicated to photographs representing photographers’ efforts to cover the funeral.

The exhibit will open on February 12 and will be running for two weeks.

The submissions will be judged by veteran photojournalists Heidar Rezai, Babak Borzuyeh and Hamid Forutan.

The exhibit will next move to Tehran and several other cities. There are also plans to hold the exhibit in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan and India.

Photo: People attend the funeral procession of Martyr Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on January 6, 2020. (Mehr/Hamid Vakili)

