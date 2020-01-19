Iraqi oud player Moaana Jehad to perform in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Iraqi oud virtuoso Moaana Jehad will be giving a performance at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on January 26.

Entitled “The Memories of Baghdad”, the performance has been organized by the Iran Music Association, the association announced on Sunday.

Born in 1986, Jehad is a graduate of music and has given several performances in Iran, Syria, Jordan, France, Egypt, Belgium and Sweden.

He has also released two albums in his homeland.

Photo: Iraqi oud player Moaana Jehad in Tehran.

