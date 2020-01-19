12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts postponed

TEHRAN – The organizers the 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts announced on Sunday that the festival would be postponed until February 18.

They said the decision to postpone the event was made in sympathy for the martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani and the families of those people who died in a stampede during the funeral of the commander in Kerman and in the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian plane by Iran.

Ebrahim Haqiqi, the secretary of the festival, and the jury members all resigned last week in sympathy for the victims of the downing of the Ukrainian jetliner.

The festival was initially scheduled to be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from February 12 to 19.

Photo: A poster for the 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts.

