South Korea says consulting Iran on how to secure Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN - Seoul is consulting with Tehran on how to secure the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of sending troops to the Middle East, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Saturday, Yonhap reported.

"As you know, we will have to make a decision in consideration of the people's life and security as well as oil supply," the official said, adding relevant options are "still being reviewed,” the official said.

Consultations with Iran are under way as well, he added.

Speaking shortly after the National Security Council (NSC) meeting held Thursday, Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min told a local radio talk show that "there has been considerable progress, internally" in discussions on the sensitive issue of possible troop dispatch.