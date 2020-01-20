ICOFC supplies 254 mcm/d of gas to NIGC amid record high consumption

TEHRAN –Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) has supplied 254 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of natural gas to the National Iranian gas Company (NIGC) in the past two days in which the country’s gas consumption hit new records, IRNA reported on Monday quoting ICOFC’s managing director.

“In the past two days, 254 million cubic meters of gas has been delivered to the National [Iranian] Gas Company for public and industrial uses as scheduled,” Ramin Hatami said.

The official noted that his company has been taking necessary measures for preparing its infrastructure and equipment to supply a part of the country’s natural gas needs in the cold seasons, and it has succeeded in this regard.

“All the field facilities and wells undergo overhaul operations to be prepared for the cold season, and as a result, we have been able to fulfill our commitments,” Hatami said.

Last week, Iran’s daily natural gas consumption hit a record high of 592 million cubic meters (mcm) a day due to the recent heavy snowfall and cold weather which has blanketed the country.

Established in 1999, Iranian Central Oil Fields Company is one of the five major subsidiaries of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The company is the second-biggest gas producer in the country. This company has undertaken the production and development of most of the country’s onshore fields located in Ilam, Bushehr, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Northern Khorasan, Khuzestan, Fars, Qom, Kermanshah, Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad, Lorestan and Hormozgan Provinces.

According to the ICOFC, the company currently supplies almost half of the country's gas demand.

