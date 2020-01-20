Iraqi musician Jehad says Tehran concert will reflect his native culture

TEHRAN – Iraqi oud virtuoso Moaana Jehad has said that his Tehran performance will give the Iranian audience a true reflection of Iraq’s ancient and profound culture.

“The important point about my performance in Tehran is that the idea was derived from my memories of the years when I was studying at the Baghdad Music School,” Jehad told the Tehran Times in an email interview on Monday.

Jehad is scheduled to give a performance named “The Memories of Baghdad” at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on January 26 at an invitation of the Iran Music Association. This is his first official and solo performance in Iran.

Jehad was born in Baghdad and studied oud at the music school and the Music Faculty at the Baghdad Art University.

“When I was a student, I gave numerous performances along with some musical groups in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, India, Jordan and Egypt, and I collaborated with some famous masters like Al Oud Zahabi, Munir Bashir and Amassi Alsharq,” explained Jehad, who has released several albums, including “Halit Sehat”, “Shanashil Baghdad” and “Tekno Oud”.

Jehad has carried out research on Iranian classical and folk music for about two years and plans to continue his studies at Tehran’s University of Art.

“I have good relations with many Iranian music masters and the younger generation of music students,” he said and added that he plans to improve his connections with the Iranian music community.

He also said that he is eager to record an album with an Iranian publisher in the near future.

France and Aljazeera will host Jehad’s two concerts in summer 2020.

Photo: Iraqi oud virtuoso Moaana Jehad in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW