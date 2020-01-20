Gen. Soleimani will serve as inspiring source of resistance: Zarif

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will be serving as an inspiring example for the resistance front.

During a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Tehran, Zarif also described Soleimani as a “remarkable” figure of resistance.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a United States’ airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

He was a legendary commander in leading the resistance movement against terrorist groups, especially Daesh, in both Syria and Iraq.

NA/PA