“The Alien” to go on screen in Berlinale 2020 Forum

TEHRAN – “The Alien” (“Namo”) by Nader Saeivar from Iran will have its world premiere at the Forum section of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, which will be held from February 20 to March 1, the organizers have announced.

The film is about a teacher who is dispatched along with his family to a remote area.

The 2020 Forum lineup includes 35 films, 28 of which are world premieres. Most of the movies in this section are characterized by how they look for ways to mediate between past and present.

This year’s Forum will open with “The Tango of the Widower and Its Distorting Mirror” by late Chilean director Raúl Ruiz and his widow Valeria Sarmiento.

Ruiz, a four-time Palme d’Or nominee who won Berlin’s Silver Bear in 1997 with “Genealogies of a Crime” shot the footage in Chile in 1967, but was unable to complete the film before going into exile in 1973. Sarmiento has now finished the feature.

Other highlights include “Uppercase Print” by Radu Jude from Romania who won Berlin’s Silver Bear for best director with “Aferim!” in 2015.

Photo: A scene from “The Alien” by Iranian director Nader Saeivar.

