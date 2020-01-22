Komjan wetland brought back to life

Komjan wetland with an estimated area of 4,000 hectares is located 120 kilometers northeast of Shiraz, southern Fars province.

The wetland has been recorded in the Ramsar Convention which was signed in 1971 for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. Komjan was said to be a habitat for one percent of migratory birds in the Middle East. But it was dried up in the 1980s due to irregular use of water for agriculture.

Recently, the wetland has been revived through utilizing efficient irrigation methods by local farmers. About 100 species of aquatic birds have so far been identified at the wetland.

