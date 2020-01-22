Bahram Beizai’s “A Study on Iranian Theater” published in Italy 

TEHRAN – Celebrated Iranian director and playwright Bahram Beizai’s book “A Study on Iranian Theater” (“Storia del teatro in Iran”) has been published in the Italian language in Italy.

Translated by Italy-based Iranian theater expert Mani Naimi, the book is a research work on the history of Iranian theater from ancient times to the twentieth century.

The book, which was published in 1965 for the first time, is one of the major references in the field.

It has been republished several times by Roshangaran Publications, Beizai’s exclusive Persian publisher in Iran.

Beizai’s stories, plays and screenplays, as well as his studies on various fields, have been published in over seventy books.

His debut feature, “Downpour”, is regarded as one of the most successful Iranian films ever made. Beizai is also an influential figure of Iran’s New Wave cinema.



Photo: Front cover of the Italian version of Bahram Beizai’s book “A Study on Iranian Theater”.

