Nearly 4,300 electricity projects inaugurated across Iran in a week

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry inaugurated 4,297 development projects worth 20 trillion rials (about $476 million) in the 13th week of the implementation of a major program called “A B Iran”, IRNA reported, quoting the Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

Speaking in a ceremony for the inauguration of 113 of the mentioned projects in Hamedan Province on Tuesday, Ardakanian said: “In the 13th week of the "A-B-Iran” program, nearly 4,300 projects went operational, and Hamadan’s seven-megawatt solar power plant was among the major ones.”

Under the A-B-Iran scheme [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian], 10 trillion rials (over $238 million) of projects will be inaugurated in each of the country’s provinces, on average.

Based on this program, Energy Ministry plans to inaugurate some water, electricity projects across the country every week.

Back in December 2019, Ardakanian said 3000 MW capacity of new power plants were going to go on-stream across the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

EF/MA

