Qatari emir’s talks in Tehran mainly focused on Persian Gulf security: Vaezi

TEHRAN - Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that the recent meetings between senior Iranian officials and the emir of Qatari in Tehran was mainly focusing on reinvigoration of security in the Persian Gulf.

“A large part of the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s trip to Tehran was about security in the Persian Gulf,” Vaezi told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Hamad Al Thani traveled to Iran in early January and held separate meetings with senior Iranian officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi pointed to the Omani foreign minister’s trip to Tehran on Tuesday and said, “Yusef bin Alawi was not delivering any message to Iran.”

“Iran is located on the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz and Omen is on the southern coast, naturally, our interaction with Oman should be high because based on our pre-planned policy these are regional countries that must maintain the region’s security,” he added.

Touching upon Tehran-Riyadh relations, Vaezi said, “Putting an end to relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia or preventing the exchange of message between the two countries has never been an issue for us. The issue of relations with Saudi Arabia should not be the issue of relations with the U.S.”

Vaezi added that his country has always been after reinvigoration of relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia.

