Canadian writer Marie-Louise Gay’s “Any Questions?” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – Canadian children’s writer Marie-Louise Gay’s book “Any Questions?” has been published in Persian.

Mahbubeh Najafkhani is the translator of the book, which was published with its original illustrations by Gay herself, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults that is the publisher of the book announced on Wednesday.

“Sometimes a story starts with words or ideas floating out of nowhere. Some words are captured and written down… while others get thrown out or carefully put away in a drawer for future use. Until slowly, slowly, a story emerges…” Gay wrote in a preface to the book.

“Many children want to know where stories come from and how a book is made,” Groundwood Books, the publisher of the original book, wrote in an introduction to book in 2014.

“Marie-Louise Gay’s new picture book provides them with some delightfully inspiring answers in a fictional encounter between an author and some very curious children, who collaborate on writing and illustrating a story,” it added.

“‘Any Questions?’ presents a world inhabited by lost polar bears, soaring pterodactyls, talking trees and spotted snails, with cameo appearances by some of Marie-Louise’s favorite characters — a world where kids can become part of the story and let their imaginations run wild… and just maybe they will be inspired to create stories of their own,” the publisher explained.

Children above seven are the target audience of the book, which has won great acclaims, including the Amelia Frances Howard-Gibbon Illustrator’s Award.

Several other books by Gay, including, “Good Night, Sam” and some of the Stella series, have previously been published in Persian.

Photo: Front cover of Canadian children’s writer Marie-Louise Gay’s book “Any Questions?”

