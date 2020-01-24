Fajr Film Festival announces jury

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 38th Fajr Film Festival announced the jury for the documentary, short film, and New Look sections on Friday.

The jury includes filmmakers Mehdi Jafari and Ruhollah Hejazi and documentarian Mostafa Razzaq-Karimi.

Film producer Fereshteh Taerpur and screenwriter Hadi Moqadamdoost are the other members of the jury.

Ten directorial debut feature-films including “Butterfly Stroke” by Mohammad Kart, “Reset” by Mohammadreza Lotfi, “Enemies” by Ali Derakhshandeh and “Fathers” by Salem Salavati will premiere in the New Look section of the festival.

A lineup of 10 movies will also go on screen in the documentary section, while 10 films have been selected to go on screen in the short film section of the festival.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: This combination photo shows the jury members for the documentary, short film, and New Look sections at the 38th Fajr Film Festival.

ABU/YAW

