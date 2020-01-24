Tehran hosting intl. bitumen, asphalt exhibition

TEHRAN- The 11th edition of International Bitumen, Asphalt, Insulation and Related Machinery Exhibition of Iran (BAIEX 2020) opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, IRIB reported.

Over 130 companies are participating in this year’s exhibition to showcase their latest products and achievements.

According to the organizers, the Iranian exhibitions in this event are aiming to showcase the country’s capacities and capabilities in the bitumen and asphalt sectors.

The event is also aimed to provide a platform for domestic companies to exchange knowledge and experience.

The exhibition will wrap up on Sunday.

EF/MA

