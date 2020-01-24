Iran issues travel warning for China amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Tehran’s embassy in Beijing has issued a travel advisory over deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, raising the threat level both for potential travelers and residents, ILNA reported on Friday.

“Dear compatriots residing in China are respectably urged to avoid as much traffic as possible and pay attention to health-related warnings due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Based on arrangements made by the Chinese government, unnecessary entry and exit to quarantined cities are currently not possible,” the embassy announced.

“Dear Iranian citizens who are planning to travel to China should notice the latest outbreak of the virus at the destination before departure and avoid places suspect of contamination. If you feel symptoms of the virus, refer to a health center and contact the Iranian embassy or consulate to receive consular services.”

China has widened its travel restrictions in Hubei province - the center of the coronavirus outbreak - as the death toll climbed to 26, sources said on Friday.

The restrictions will affect at least 20 million people across 10 cities, including the capital, Wuhan, where the virus emerged.

On Thursday, a coronavirus patient died in northern Hebei province - making it the first death outside Hubei. Another death was later confirmed in north-east Heilongjiang province.

