Tehran Symphony Orchestra performs in Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN -- The Tehran Symphony Orchestra under the baton of guest conductor Manuchehr Sahbai gave a performance at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Thursday.

The orchestra first performed “Adagio” by Johann Sebastian Bach in honor of the victims of the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian plane by Iran.

The performance was followed by a minute of silence observed by the audience.

Iranian-Austrian pianist Mitra Kotte collaborated as a guest soloist at the concert. She performed works by famous world musicians, including Beethoven and Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff.

Kotte was born in Vienna, Austria in 1995. She studied at the Universität für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Wien with Martin Hughes.

RM/YAW