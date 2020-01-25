Shahrdad Rohani hopes Iranian music moves towards peace and friendship

TEHRAN – Tehran Symphony Orchestra conductor Shahrdad Rohani has expressed his hope that Iranian music moves towards peace and friendship after guest conductor Manuchehr Shabai’s remarks on Rohani provoked controversy during the Thursday performance at Vahdat Hall.

In a post published on his Instagram on Friday, Rohani thanked his colleagues in the orchestra for their support.

According to statements published by some official cultural organizations, Rohani is currently outside of Iran to receive treatment for heart disease, however, in an unprecedented act before the beginning of the concert, Sahbai told the audience, “Despite what you have heard or read, Rohani had fled the country after the recent events and whatever you have read about his illness is a lie.”

Sahbai’s remarks were strongly criticized by the audience and the members of the orchestra who declined to perform the second part of their concert.

However, after a long break, they agreed to resume their performance without Sahbai, who allegedly was transferred to the hospital due to repercussions caused by his arguments with the musicians.

The orchestra’s Sunday concert will be conducted by Bardia Kiaras.

Photo: Shahrdad Rohani in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW

