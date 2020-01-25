Special plan prepared to attract overseas Iranian researchers

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has prepared a special plan to attract scientists and researchers living abroad, IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The project aims to promote “supporting technological activities and startups”, “postdoctoral facilities”, “supporting employment in innovation centers and accelerators as a trainer and consultant”, “providing facilities for opportunity studies”, “providing housing facilities”, “supporting employment in reputable domestic companies”, “support for lectures and specialized workshops” and “support for cooperation as invited and appointed professors”.

It is estimated that about one percent of all Iranian students are studying abroad, which is not above the international average of around 3 percent.

Before the Islamic revolution in 1979, some 170,000 students were studying in the country and 100,000 students abroad.

According to official statistics, the number of students studying in the country has reached over 4.5 million while there are currently 48,000 students studying in other countries.

FB/MG